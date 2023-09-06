Senzo Meyiwa murder: Trial postponed after State brings new witness without preparing the defence

The murder trial of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was postponed on Wednesday, after the State brought in a new witness without giving the defence ample time to prepare. The murder trial is being heard in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

The defence team representing the five men accused of brutally killing Meyiwa during an alleged botched robbery, told the judge that they were only provided with the witness’ statement in the morning. Explaining the ambush, State advocate George Baloyi said the investigating officer only provided the statement on Tuesday. The court heard that the statement was from Constable Zungu and it was made on May 31.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng said that continuing with proceedings will infringe on the constitutional rights of the accused, which will in turn result in the failure of justice. He asked the defence how long do they needed to consult with their clients and to prepare. The defence agreed that they would use the day to peruse the statement and consult with their clients.

It’s still unclear who Constable Zungu is and how he is related to the case or what is contained in his statement. His evidence will be heard on Thursday. Meyiwa was killed while visiting his singer girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo at her home in Vosloorus on October 26, 2014.