Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed again: What’s next for the accused?

The trial of five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates star goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was on Tuesday postponed again before the High Court in Pretoria. The trial has struggled to resume following the untimely death of defence advocate Thulani Mngomezulu. The legal eagle succumbed to illness in the early hours of December 10, 2024, at the Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Gauteng.

Mngomezulu represented Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, and following his demise, one of the defence lawyers, advocate Charles Mnisi, announced that he would be representing the murder-accused Sibiya. Last week, after a hiatus of almost three months, Mnisi requested Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng to postpone the matter again, which displeased the judge. "Mr Mnisi you have had more than enough time, two months and three weeks. That is what we accorded you as a postponement. And you have been in this trial since when my predecessor, Judge (Tshifhiwa) Maumela was seized with the matter," Mokgoatlheng addressed the court last week.

Moments later, Mnisi told the court that if the judge insists that the matter resumes on Tuesday, he would not be able to represent Sibiya. “If the court is saying that I should come next week ready to proceed with the matter, then I am going to request that I be excused from representing accused number one (Sibiya). On Tuesday, the judge postponed the matter to May 5 in line with Mnisi's request. All accused men remain in custody.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng The five accused men - Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli - face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. The trial, which began in 2022, has been marked by numerous delays and controversies. Defence lawyers have repeatedly questioned the state's case, arguing that the wrong suspects have been arrested while those present at the scene remain free. The trial has hit several roadblocks, including having to start from scratch in July 2023.