Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed as witness unable to attend court

Durban: The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been rolled over to Tuesday. State prosecutor George Baloyi said the witness was unable to be in court on Monday morning, due to the unavailability of flights.

In granting the postponement, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela cautioned the State that, in future, arrangements should be made in good time and stop-gap measures should be lined up so that the “case flows”. Earlier today, the SABC reported that a neighbour might testify in the trial that has gripped the nation. However, the State said that in order to protect the witnesses’ safety, it did not disclose their names.

Five men have been charged for the murder of the Meyiwa who was gunned down in Vosloorus in 2014. At the time of the murder, Meyiwa, an Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana skipper, was visiting his girlfriend and the mother of his child, singer Kelly Khumalo. The judge reiterated that to avoid delays in future, a witness should be inserted to fill the gaps as all proceedings were recorded.

Last week, the police officer who had responded to the call after the shooting, testified. Sergeant Mlungisi Mthethwa disputed the evidence of Sergeant Thabo Mosia, an expert forensics officer, who testified earlier in the trial. Mosia told the court that the shooting was reported four hours after it had occurred and he was at the crime scene after midnight.

