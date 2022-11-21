Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed to next year as 2 accused sack attorney

Durban - The trial against five men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa has been postponed to May 2023. As a new witness was about to testify, accused 1 and 2 had given a new attorney instructions to take over their defence.

According to the SABC, court proceedings had to be adjourned so that the new lawyer can familiarise himself with th new court documents and transcripts. Attorney Timothy Thobane laughed when the SABC asked him if he had been fired. Thobane said they had not been fired and that clients had a right to change their minds.

He said they were surprised at the news because even though he had consulted with the clients on Friday, he was only informed of the change at court on Monday. Five men have been charged for the murder of Meyiwa who was gunned down in Vosloorus in 2014. At the time of the murder, Meyiwa, an Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana skipper, was visiting his girlfriend and the mother of his child, singer Kelly Khumalo.

Five men, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifokuhle Ntuli, are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as possession of ammunition. All five accused have pleaded not guilty. IOL