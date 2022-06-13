Senzo Meyiwa: NPA says second docket accusing Kelly Khumalo and others of murder has no merit

Pretoria – The National Prosecuting Authority says the second docket which accuses Kelly Khumalo – who was Senzo Meyiwa’s girlfriend at the time of his murder – and other people who were in the Khumalo house of being responsible for his death has no merit. A confirmation has been presented to the North Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, this morning, through a letter signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Gauteng Local Division, advocate Andrew Chauke, distancing himself from a recommendation to prosecute the people who were in the house with Meyiwa, including Kelly Khumalo.

“This office did not make any decision or otherwise regarding the case docket (the second docket accusing Kelly Khumalo and others)”, said Chauke in the letter seen by IOL. “The alleged documents do not have any status as such was an internal opinion from a junior State advocate which was without merit.” Last week, advocate Zandile Mshololo, who represents one of the five accused men, asked the court to postpone the cross-examination of the first State witness, forensic expert Sergeant Thabo Mosia.

Contained in the second docket is a recommendation by the State to have the following people charged: Kelly Khumalo, Chicco Twala’s son Longwe Twala, Kelly’s mother Gladness Khumalo, Kelly’s sister Zandi Khumalo, Senzo’s childhood friend Tumelo Madlala, Mthokozisi Thwala and Maggie Phiri, who is said to have cleaned the crime scene before the police officers arrived. Meyiwa was killed in 2014 while visiting Kelly at her mother’s house in Vosloorus, Gauteng. Five men, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifokuhle Ntuli, are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as possession of ammunition. All of the accused have pleaded not guilty.

