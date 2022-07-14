Senzo Meyiwa: Ramaphosa says advocate Teffo is lying about interference

Pretoria – The Presidency says it has noted and strongly refutes the “false claims” made by advocate Malesela Teffo that President Cyril Ramaphosa is behind the lawyer’s alleged intimidation and decision to withdraw from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. “The Presidency finds these unsubstantiated and baseless claims mischievous and harmful to the standing of the office of the President. The Presidency does not participate in criminal investigations or trials and is not involved in any perceived or actual harassment of advocate Teffo,” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

“As an officer of the court and a professional in the legal fraternity, advocate Teffo must appreciate the level of veracity that is necessary to support such claims about any institution or individual. The Presidency espouses the values of our Constitution and cherishes the protection, safety and justice for all.” Teffo, who represented four of the five men arrested in connection with the 2014 murder of Meyiwa this week, dropped a bombshell when he announced his withdrawal from the case. Teffo cited harassment by the State, presiding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela and the police, who arrested him inside the courtroom in April on charges of contempt of court for an unrelated matter, as the reason for his decision.

“I am no longer going to be able to proceed in this court based on the harassment that I am receiving from the State and from the court,” he said. He told Judge Maumela that he could not be in court to face him because there were “serious allegations whereby you are accused number one”. He also said he faced harassment from the police and National Prosecuting Authority before agreeing to represent Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Ncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa. The fifth accused, Fisokuhle Ntuli, is represented by advocate Zandile Mshololo.

“On April 28, when I was arrested before your lordship, that was the plan. And the plan was hatched in the office of the president (Cyril Ramaphosa); the number one office of the number one in the country says that I am a problematic advocate. “I am interfering with the plan that has been hatched that my clients should take the responsibility for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa,” Teffo said. The case was postponed to August 2, to afford the four accused time to find a new legal representative.

