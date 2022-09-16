Senzo Meyiwa: Sex triangle theory sends social media into overdrive

Pretoria – Senzo Meyiwa’s friend, Tumelo Madlala, faces another day of grilling on the witness stand as the North Gauteng High Court delves into the circumstances which led to the fatal shooting of the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper in October 2014. Social media users have reacted – some with shock, others with disgust – to the allegations made in court that Meyiwa was in a sexual relationship with Kelly Khumalo and her sister Zandi.

The hashtag Zandi was still one of the top Twitter trends on Friday morning, after advocate Tshepo Timothy Thobane, counsel for four of the five men arrested for the murder, dropped the bombshell in court. Thobane put it to Madlala that Meyiwa, who was married, was also involved in a sexual relationship with both of the Khumalo sisters. Thobane argues that the story that Meyiwa was killed by intruders at the Khumalo homestead in Vosloorus is false. He insists that the footballer was shot by one of the people that were in the house with him. So if Senzo was also smashing Zandi,this could explain the fall out between the sisters years back🤔🤔#SenzoMeyiwatrial pic.twitter.com/EkLllTCvs0 — MmaSebola👑 (@LebogangAlinah) September 15, 2022 The alleged love triangle between Meyiwa and the Khumalo sisters was at the centre of Meyiwa’s murder, Thobane argued.

So that's how the fight started, Zandi was in a relationship with Longwe & Longwe found out that Zandi slept with Senzo,Longwe took Chicco's gun & went to Kelly's house to confront Senzo Longwe shot Senzo & now this is why Kelly & Zandi don't get along 😩😭😭#SenzoMeyiwatrial pic.twitter.com/qY5zd7R35l — P (@kaziii___m) September 15, 2022 “A witness will testify that Kelly had brought Zandi to live with them, to guard Senzo while she was doing her music career activities. I put it to you that the same witness will come and testify that Senzo was complaining about the way Kelly was doing things, and having someone to guard him,” said Thobane. Zandi did nothing wrong, the instructions from big sister was to make sure Senzo doesn’t go sleeping around. Zandi made sure he doesn’t 🤣😂😀#SenzoMeyiwatrial — Souldoc Musiq💙 (@souldocs) September 15, 2022 Madlala said he did not know about this. Thobane went on: “That witness will testify that at the end, Senzo ended up having a sexual relationship with Zandi as well. Kelly was being away for a long time.”

Madlala responded: “I cannot agree and I cannot disagree with that because I do know that Senzo loved women.” Thobane also asked Madlala if he knew that Meyiwa was married, to Mandisa. The witness agreed.

Madlala has previously testified that he had visited Meyiwa and Kelly at Mulbarton, in the south of Johannesburg, where the footballer and his socialite girlfriend had shared a town house. Meyiwa was killed at Kelly’s home in Vosloorus on October 26, 2014. In the house that day were Meyiwa, Kelly and Zandile, their mother Ntombi Khumalo (MaKhumalo), Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly’s then 4-year-old son, Christian, and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa.

