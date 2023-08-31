Senzo Meyiwa trial adjourns early as defence tries to secure own ballistic expert

The trial of five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa had to be postponed in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday after the defence said they still need time to consult with their own ballistic expert. This comes after the State called its ballistic expert, Lieutenant Colonel Chris Mangena, who testified that two bullets were fired at the crime scene and Meyiwa was hit with one bullet.

Mangena added that the ammunition found on accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube, was the same kind recovered from the crime scene. On Thursday, the defence said it wants to bring its own expert who will give a different version regarding the crime scene. Advocate Sipho Ramosepele said the expert they had in mind was still on an assignment in Uganda.

“He indicated that he’s coming back to the country on the 6th of September and will consult with us on the weekend of the 9th to the 11th....His diary is very tight for the remainder of 2023,” said Ramosepele. Ramosepele said that advocate Zandile Mshololo informed him that there’s another ballistic expert who was willing to assist, however, they haven’t met with him yet. “The arrangement is that we will meet him in due course,” he said.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng said Mangena’s cross-examination will continue after the defence has secured its own ballistic expert. Earlier, the court heard that gun that killed Meyiwa was found in Mncube’s possession in 2015. The gun was also found to have been used in the murder of a taxi boss, Reggie Mohlala, in January 2015, three months after the soccer star died.

Mncube is already serving more than 30 years for Mohlala’s murder. Meyiwa was killed while visiting his singer girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, at her home in Vosloorus on October 26, 2014. The five accused in the Meyiwa murder trial are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Ntuli.