Senzo Meyiwa trial: Cop explains stops made when transporting murder accused who claims he was assaulted in transit

A police officer from the National Cold Case Unit of the SA Police Service, Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane, provided reasons for the number of stops they made while they were transporting one of the Senzo Meyiwa murder accused following his arrest. Mogane was testifying on Tuesday in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria.

He was explaining the routes and stops they made when transporting accused number two, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, from Pretoria North Police Station to Moroka Police Station to make a confession, and then drove with him to Rustenburg to search for a hoodie at his place. Mogane was transporting Ntanzi with the late Sergeant Mabena. Mogane’s testimony comes after Ntanzi claimed that he suffered beatings, was electrocuted, and was suffocated so that he could confess to the soccer star’s murder.

Ntanzi said the torture was done at different locations while in transit. To test Ntanzi’s claims, the State brought evidence that was recorded by the Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) when the car was in motion. Mogane detailed all the movements and stops provided by the AVL report.

Regarding the stops, he said there was a time when they had to return to Moroka Police Station after realising that Sergeant Mabena had forgotten his USB. They also stopped at a shopping complex, bought refreshments, and got something for Ntanzi as well. They also stopped in Doornpoort at an Engen filling station, which has a Wimpy, and ordered food for everyone, including Ntanzi.