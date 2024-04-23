Senzo Meyiwa trial: Cop says she doesn’t know why warrant of arrest on Kelly Khumalo was not authorised after it was drafted

An investigating officer who was part of the team that investigated the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa said she aware that there was draft regarding the warrant of arrest on Kelly Khumalo, but she doesn’t know why it was not authorised. Sergeant Batho Mogola was under cross-examination in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday. Mogola was cross-examined by advocate Zandile Mshololo who represents accused five, Fisokuhle Ntuli.

“There was evidence which was led before this court regarding the warrant of arrest that was issued against Ms Kelly Khumalo. Do you remember that part of evidence?” asked Mshololo. Mogola replied: “My lord, I don’t.” Mshololo asked: “Are you aware, or do you know if there is any warrant of arrest that was issued against Ms Kelly Khumalo in the docket 636?”

State prosecutor advocate George Baloyi interjected and said ‘issued’ was not the right word to be used because the lead investigator in the matter, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, said there was a draft application. “He said the draft is in the docket if I recall the evidence,” added judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng. “Thank you my lord, thank you for the correction,” said Mshololo.

After being corrected, Mshololo asked Mogola whether she was aware of the draft application regarding the warrant of arrest. “Yes, I am aware because I was briefed by Brigadier Gininda,” she replied. When asked why the draft was not authorised, Mogola said she doesn’t know.

In October 2020, on the day that the five Meyiwa murder accused first appeared in court for the murder of the footballer, the National Prosecuting Authority erroneously sent an internal memo to a media group which placed Kelly Khumalo at the centre of the Meyiwa murder trial. It was later deleted, and an apology was issued. However, the memo showed Gininda instructing other officers to outline at least 10 tasks linked with the Meyiwa murder investigation, of which two of the items on the document concern the musician. Gininda requested statements or affidavits relating to how the police obtained confessions from two people - seemingly accused one, Muzikawukhulelwe Sibiya, and accused two, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi.

The memo also requested cell phone communication between the accused before, during and after the commission of the crime, cell tower locations and the automatic vehicle locations of a VW Polo believed to have been used as an escape car during the Meyiwa murder in Vosloorus. Pertaining to Khumalo, the document requests for the singer’s cell phone records and more information about a particular loan that she may have taken around the time of the murder. Furthermore, advocate Thulani Mngomezulu who represents Sibiya, told the court that he wants Khumalo to subpoenaed to come and testify.