Senzo Meyiwa trial: Mosia says it was strange that it took four hours to report fatal shooting

Pretoria – Forensic officer Sergeant Thabo Mosia, who was part of the team that handled the crime scene where former football star Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down, testified that he did not receive any queries from the forensic lab on possible contamination from the evidence he submitted. Mosia was cross examined by State prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi trying to disprove assertions that Mosia tampered with evidence.

Wednesday was Mosia’s last day on the stand after he was called as the first witness since the trial started at the North Gauteng High Court in April. Mosia had a rough couple of months on the witness stand, at times he gave conflicting statements and also exposed the shoddy work done by police who attended the murder scene. Some of the mistakes the court heard from Mosia, is that no gun test residue was done to eliminate people who were in the house with Meyiwa when the shooting occurred.

Police also allowed people to occupy the house despite forensic work not being completed. All the blunder by police led advocate Zandile Mshololo who is representing accused number five, to believe that the crime scene was contaminated, however, Mosia insisted that it was not done on purpose. “I did not know the address of the crime scene when it was reported to me. I was told to go to hospital instead. All the delays before reporting the matter to the relevant role players may have compromised the crime scene,” Mosia said.

He admitted to Baloyi that he was supposed to take gunshot residue tests from the people who were in the house but he didn't see any reason of conducting the test. Speaking to reporters outside court, Mosia admitted that his time on stand was tough. “What I can say is that the crime scene was very complicated and for me it was a bit heavy, that’s why I ended up calling people to help me at the crime scene.”

He told reporters that the only thing he found strange at the crime scene was the time it took to report the shooting. He said he only received a call four hours after the shooting had happened. Meyiwa was killed in 2014, while visiting his girlfriend and the mother of his child, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus.

In the house, that day were Meyiwa, Kelly and her younger sister, Zandile, their mother Ntombi Khumalo, Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly’s then four-year-old son, Christian, and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa. Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are the other suspects facing murder charges for the murder of Meyiwa. The trial continues on Thursday with a new witness.