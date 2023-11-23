Senzo Meyiwa trial: Murder accused, who claims assault, refused medical attention, says cop

One of the five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa refused medical treatment even after making claims that he was assaulted by police. This was revealed by Sergeant Bathobakae Mogola when testifying in a trial-within-a-trial in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, on Thursday.

She said the lead investigator, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, told her to take the accused to a medical facility where he would be examined. When she tried to take Sibiya for the medical examination, he refused and didn’t give an explanation. “My lord, he didn’t want to do the medical examination, and I told Brigadier Gininda, and he suggested that I check the occurrence book where he was held at the time. When I checked, there was nothing on, and officers at the police station also didn’t have any information on his assault claims,” Mogola said.

Mogola concluded her testimony after almost a week on the stand. Meyiwa was killed while visiting his singer girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, at her home in Vosloorus on October 26, 2014. The five accused of his murder are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli.