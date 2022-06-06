Senzo Meyiwa trial: New evidence shows crime scene was cleaned before cops arrived

Johannesburg – Another brutal day of cross-examination for Sergeant Thabo Johannes Mosia by advocate Zandile Mshololo, who represents accused number five, revealed to the court that the crime scene was cleaned before police officers arrived at the scene. Advocate Mshololo’s evidence in court on Monday alleged that the crime scene may have been tampered with between the time of the shooting and the time it took Mosia to arrive at the scene.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Monday, statements shown in court by advocate Mshololo (statement 180 and statement 181 by an unnamed witness) detail events where that a woman only referred to as Ma Phiri cleaned and cleared beer bottles from the scene. In a statement submitted to court, a witness said Ma Phiri had cleaned because she did not want any evidence of the drinking in the house. The events detailed in the statements are said to have occurred before Sergeant Mosia arrived at the crime scene, which he struggled to obtain directions to, resulting in his delay.

This may have given those at the crime scene time to tamper with what could have been core evidence in the trial by means of moving or removing certain things. When asked by Mahololo if he investigated the car of the deceased for blood stains or the distance it had travelled on the night he was murdered, Mosia revealed that he neglected to investigate the car of the deceased, which could have been part of the crime scene given that the same car was used to transport the deceased to Botselong Hospital. Mosia said: “The car was at the scene. However, I did not inspect the car for blood stains because I did not find that to be necessary.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Mosia further went on to show picture evidence of the places where he spotted blood stains within the crime scene, upon the instruction of Mshololo. Mosia revealed that the images shown in court were taken upon his second visit to the scene. Mosia said: “I took these on the second visit because during the first visit I was not instructed to do so.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Mosia added: “I was following instructions. We must wait for the Gauteng crime management task team to arrive at the scene first.” It was also revealed that there were no blood stains on the floor but there were in two places within the house. Mosia said: “Blood was spotted in the lounge between the TV stand and the couch, and on the tile walls in the kitchen. Those are the only two places with blood stains.

Story continues below Advertisement