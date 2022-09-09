Senzo Meyiwa trial: Second cop denies four-hour delay in reporting shooting, contradicts Mosia

PRETORIA – In more conflicting testimony by a police officer who responded to the call after the shooting of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, Sergeant Mlungisi Mthethwa’s evidence created more confusion. He disputed some of the evidence given by Sergeant Thabo Mosia, an expert forensics officer, who testified earlier in the trial.

Mhethwa, attached to the Vosloorus police station, told the court that they received the call regarding a shooting in progress around 8.53pm on the date in question in 2014 and arrived at the house shortly afterwards. Mthethwa’s statement contradicts what Sergeant Thabo Mosia previously told the court. Mosia said the shooting was reported four hours after it had occurred and he was at the crime scene after midnight.

"I disagree with Mosia," Mthethwa said. Mosia further added that the scene might have been compromised as there were delays in getting to the scene. "I know nothing about this (crime scene being compromised). Let me not comment… All I can say is, we were fast. We contacted Warrant Officer Maphafu and he said he called officers from the Springs police station," Mthethwa said disputing Mosia’s statement.

During Mosia’s time on the stand, the court also heard that the crime scene might have been tampered with. Blood was allegedly cleaned up by a neighbour and beer bottles were hidden. Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who is representing one of the accused, asked Mthethwa whether he noticed anything suspicious when he arrived at the crime scene. "When we arrived there for the first time, it was difficult to even see that something had happened there," Mthethwa responded.

Earlier, Mthethwa also denied taking Mosia from the hospital to the house. He said he arrived at the house shortly before the arrival of the task team. Mosia had testified that he was not given the address to the shooting and had to go to hospital to get the address. Mosia’s testimony also contradicts that of deceased police officer, Brigadier Philani Ndlovu, who was also at the crime scene.

Ndlovu’s statement was used on Tuesday to cross-examine Mosia. His statement was described as hearsay evidence as he had died. Meyiwa was killed in 2014, while visiting his girlfriend and the mother of his child, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus. In the house, that day were Meyiwa, Kelly and her younger sister, Zandile, their mother Ntombi Khumalo, Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly’s then four-year-old son, Christian, and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa.