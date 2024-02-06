Senzo Meyiwa trial: Sibiya says he can’t remember much, as State grills him on assault claims

One of the five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa had a difficult time recollecting some of the incidents that transpired on the day he was allegedly assaulted by police. Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, who is the first accused, told the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that he was forced to sign a pre-written confession implicating him in the footballer’s murder.

The court is currently in a trial-within-a-trial to determine the admissibility of Sibiya’s confession statement, which was made after his arrest in May 2020. Meyiwa was gunned down at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s Vosloorus home in October 2014, in what the State now believes was a contract killing. On Tuesday, Sibiya was cross-examined on his testimony by State prosecutor, advocate Ronnie Sibanda.

The court heard that a retired police officer, Colonel Mhlanganyelwa Mbotho, who was not part to the case, took down his confession statement. According to Sibiya, Mbotho didn’t take any statement from him, he asked him some questions and then made him sign some documents without even reading them. Sibanda asked Sibiya what were the questions that were asked by Mbotho.

“I can’t remember most of them, all I can remember is that he did see that my hands were injured from the beating and he made a comment on that, but didn’t help me. He had a pen and some documents and was writing, I don’t know what he was writing,” Sibiya replied. Sibanda asked: “Do you recall placing your signature on the document that was produced by Colonel Mbotho?” “Yes, I remember,” he said.

“Did you put your initials?” asked Sibanda. “I said, I don't remember putting my initials,” said Sibiya. The trial continues.