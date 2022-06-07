Senzo Meyiwa trial: Spotlight on Sgt Mosia’s qualifications as court adjourns early due to audio issues

Johannesburg – The trial of the five men accused of murdering soccer player Senzo Meyiwa resumed in the Pretoria High Court today (Tuesday) but came to an unexpected end when camera crew struggled with their audio gadgets resulting in court adjourning for the day. The cross-examination of Sergeant Thabo Johannes Mosia by advocate Zandile Mshololo continued as the defence questioned the forensic officers qualifications.

Story continues below Advertisement

It was revealed that Mosia may have not have not been qualified to be present at the crime scene at the time. Mosia arrived at court on Tuesday with proof of his qualifications, which showed that apart from his BTech qualification in forensic investigation, he had also completed a diploma prior to that at Unisa, which he was unable to produce in court. He also said he had attended many crime scenes before, and he had been examined by a panel of forensic experts from the SAPS and was granted fingerprint expert status in 2010.

His qualifications showed that he only began his academic journey after the Senzo Meyiwa murder case, which Mshololo said was the reason he overlooked crucial evidence at the crime scene. The cross-examination of Mosia was interrupted by a complaint that television cameras were recording private conversations that took place outside of the court proceedings between Mshololo and her client. She told the court she had become aware that she was being recorded via a text from another party which resulted in Mshololo requesting that media broadcasters present be briefed about their role in the court during the trial and refused to wear the mic for her own safety and comfort moving forward.

Story continues below Advertisement

The cross-examination was further interrupted by audio issues that could not be resolved and therefore court was adjourned for the day. The five men facing the charges for the murder of Meyiwa are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli. The trial is expected to continue on Wednesday.

Story continues below Advertisement