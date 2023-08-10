Senzo Meyiwa trial: Tumelo Madlala disputes Kelly Khumalo’s statement, ‘she must come explain her nonsense’

Senzo Meyiwa’s long-time friend, Tumelo Madlala said he can’t comment on what Kelly Khumalo said in her statement regarding events that transpired when the former Bafana Bafana captain was gunned down in an alleged robbery in 2014. Madlala was under cross-examination in the Meyiwa murder trial on Thursday in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo, who represents one of the five men accused of brutally killing Meyiwa, read a statement that Khumalo made to police after her former boyfriend was shot. “I saw a spot of blood on his back and then I turned him over and I saw a lot of blood on his chest,” Nxumalo said, reading from the singer’s statement. “He fell onto the couch and I held him while screaming for help. At that time, the gunman was still in the house and my son was standing next to him,” he quoted.

Nxumalo said the statement was in conflict with Madlala’s testimony, as he had said he saw little blood coming from the chest. Madlala disputed Khumalo’s statement. “I don’t know what she was talking about, she must come and explain that because even the blood she’s talking about, I didn’t see it, I only saw blood spots,” he said.

“Please put that statement aside and let that person come here and explain that nonsense.” Nxumalo went on further and pointed out other contradictions which were made by other witnesses. Madlala insisted that he can’t comment on what other people said in their statements. “I’m here for my statement and what I saw, everyone will come and explain their side, I can’t be saying anything on their behalf,’’ he said.

Meyiwa was gunned down on October 26, 2014 at the Khumalo homestead in an alleged botched robbery. The people who were in the house on the day Meyiwa was murdered, were Kelly Khumalo and her younger sister, Zandile, their mother Ntombi Khumalo (MaKhumalo), Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends, Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly’s then four-year-old son, Christian, and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa. Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for the murder.