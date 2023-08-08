Senzo Meyiwa trial: Tumelo Madlala squares off with defence attorney, says he’s fed up with line of questioning

The murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa had some heated moments after Tumelo Madlala got frustrated with the defence after it was purported that there were no intruders on the night the soccer star was killed in 2014. Madlala was on the stand in the North Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, on Tuesday and was under cross-examination when he got distressed.

Advocate Sipho Ramosepele who represents two men among the five accused in the brutal murder of Meyiwa, put it to Madlala that there were no intruders in the house as it didn’t make sense that the alleged intruders came and left with no money. “I put it to you there were no intruders in the house,” Ramosepele told Madlala. “If that is what you are saying that means you have the answer you tell me what happened then...I mean why would I lie?

“I’m tired with this line of questioning. I’ve repeatedly said that there were two intruders in the house and that’s my statement. It won’t change,” replied Madlala. Madlala added that he felt disrespected by how the defence kept insinuating that Meyiwa was shot by people who were in the house. Earlier, Madlala admitted that he did not see who shot the soccer star on October 26, 2014.

“I don't know, I didn't see,” he said. During his testimony, Madlala identified accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi as one of the intruders. He said he was certain because he recognised Ntanzi immediately when he saw him in court and on the day of the incident, he said he punched Ntanzi in the face when Meyiwa had his hands pinned against the wall.

He also described Ntanzi’s features including his beard and haircut. He also added that he was tall. However, Ramosepele who represents Ntanzi, said his client was adamant that he had never had such a beard and invited Madlala to come closer and look at Ntanzi properly. “I would never go close to him. As he sits there he is actually my enemy. I don't care about them and I do not fear them, they are seated there looking at me,” said Madlala turning down the invitation.

Meyiwa was gunned down on October 26, 2014 while visiting his singer girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in an alleged botched robbery. The people who were in the house on the day Meyiwa was murdered, were Kelly Khumalo and her younger sister, Zandile, their mother Ntombi Khumalo (MaKhumalo), Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends, Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly’s then four-year-old son, Christian, and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa. Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for the murder.