Senzo Meyiwa trial: Warden opens assault case against three murder accused after court scuffle

A prison warder has opened a case against accused three of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. This follows after three of the five accused were involved in a scuffle with an armed Correctional Services officer during the tea break on Monday.

It started after the warden saw accused number four, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, sitting on top of the bench and asked him not to do so. There was an exchange of words and a physical scuffle ensued between the warden and three of the five accused. The assault case was opened against accused number three, Mthokozisi Mncube, accused number four, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, and accused number five, Fisokuhle Ntuli.

National Commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale said they would not tolerate the accused being involved in scuffles with officers and said they would take action. Thobakgale condemned the behaviour of three murder-accused who were caught on video trying to attack a prison warder in a courtroom scuffle. “Such utter disrespect will not be tolerated and the department is looking into the incident.