Sergeant among three killed following Richmond business robbery

Police officers acting outside of the law, will be dealt with. KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, warned that South African Police Service members involved with criminal activities, will face the harsh wrath of the law.

Mkhwanazi's comments come on the back of a shoot-out in Ntuzuma, where a police Sergeant was killed following a shoot-out with police officers, at the weekend. It is alleged that the officer had just come off night duty when he and five others allegedly stormed a store in Richmond on Sunday afternoon. KZN SA Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the gang allegedly held the shop owner and staff up at gunpoint and robbed them of firearms, money and other items.

"Police operationalised intelligence and the two vehicles which were spotted fleeing from the crime scene were traced to a residence on Mgwenya Avenue in Lindelani," Netshiunda said. He said when the gang realised they were being followed, they opened fire as they ran out of the house. "Two suspects were shot and fatally wounded. Both were wearing SAPS caps. One of them had a police-issued firearm and a SAPS bullet-proof vest. A second SAPS bullet-proof vest and a SAPS raincoat were found inside the house," Netshiunda said.

A SAPS cap, part of the police uniform, found at the crime scene. Picture: Supplied A state-issued firearm. Picture: Supplied

He added that a vehicle belonging to a police officer, who had just reported off duty earlier in the morning from his night shift at KwaMashu police station, was found at the scene. Netshiunda said police were informed that an injured policeman was hiding inside a shack and the Phindangene informal settlement in Ntuzuma B. He said hen the police arrived at the scene, the police Sergeant fired shots at the police officers, who fired back. The Sergeant was fatally wounded.

The crime scene. Picture: Supplied "He was found to be the owner of a police firearm which was found in possession of the slain suspect at the first crime scene, as well as the owner of the vehicle," Netshiunda said.

Investigations are also under way to establish if the police officer was involved in other robberies. The crime scene. Picture: Supplied