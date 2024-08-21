‘Sergeant Siwela left behind three children’: SAPS remembers 39 heroic police officers killed in the line of duty

As the South African Police Service (SAPS) gears up to host its annual Commemoration Day to honour and pay tribute to our women and men in blue who died in the line of duty between April 2023 to March 2024, the names of 39 heroic police officers will be permanently added on the memorial plaque at the Union Buildings. This year, the SAPS is commemorating the lives of the 39 police officers, and the emotive sombre event will be held at the Union Buildings on September 1.

In the build-up to the Commemoration Day, the SAPS has been reliving the memories of the slain officers, and detailing how their untimely demise left a void in society and in the individual police officers’ families and loved ones. “Today we pay tribute to our fallen hero, the late Sergeant Vusi Elvis Siwela who died on August 21, 2023. The 37-year-old member was attached to the Masoyi police station in Mpumalanga and had 16 years of service in the organisation at the time of his passing,” said SAPS national spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe. Sergeant Vusi Siwela was shot dead while responding to a business burglary which was in progress in Mpumalanga. Picture: SAPS Siwela was fatally shot while he was with his work colleague, when the police officers were responding to a business burglary complaint which was in progress at Chochocho Supermarket in Mgcobanini, outside White River in Mpumalanga.

“Upon arrival at the crime scene, they were met with gunfire from the heavily armed suspects. Sergeant Siwela was shot and sustained gunshot wounds and died on the scene, while his colleague sustained injuries and rushed to nearby hospital for medical treatment,” said Mathe. Sergeant Vusi Siwela was shot dead while responding to a business burglary which was in progress in Mpumalanga. Picture: SAPS “He leaves behind his three children, the youngest being a year-old at the time of their father’s passing.” Mathe said the name of Sergeant Siwela and 38 others will be engraved on the SAPS memorial wall at the Union Buildings next month, “as a symbol of gratitude from the nation for the sacrifices he made in serving and protecting the people of this country until his last breath”.

“To Sergeant Siwela, the SAPS flag does not fly because the wind blows it: it flies with the last breath of every police officer who died defending it. May your soul continue to rest in peace.” The names of the 34 patriotic police officers who died in the line of duty in the 2022/2023 financial year were engraved on the Memorial Wall at the Union Buildings. | SAPS Last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the sombre event when the SAPS top brass, led by then police minister Bheki Cele joined the families of the 34 police officers who were murdered from April 2022 to March 2023. “Your presence this morning is appreciated and highly valued. It also lends much needed support to the bereaved families and the extended SAPS family on this solemn day. Families of our fallen, but never to be forgotten officers, your presence is felt and recognised,” Cele told the gathering.