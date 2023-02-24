Serial rapist sentenced to 83 years in jail

Johannesburg – A 29-year-old serial rapist was sentenced to 83 years of direct imprisonment, after he was found guilty of five counts of rape, five counts of kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances and one count of sexual assault. The Kwaggafontein Regional Court convicted and sentenced Moses Charles Mahlangu, who conducted his rape spree between August 2017 and May 2019, in Vlaklaagte in the district of Kwaggafontein.

NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said: “Mahlangu would target women walking in a pathway between Gembokspruit and Vlaaklagte number 2, threaten them with a sharp object resembling a screwdriver, force them to the bush and rape them. “He would sometimes rob them of their belongings like cellphones. Cases were opened, and the accused was traced via a recovered cellphone and was subsequently linked to other rapes through DNA.” The accused denied the allegations brought against him, and state prosecutor Nicky Coetzer led evidence of the victims who testified about how the accused encountered them in the pathway between Gembokspruit and Vlaklaagte.

“They told the court about how they suffered at the hands of the accused, and the evidence was supported by positive DNA, linking Mahlangu with the crime of rape. Coetzer, handed in victim impact statements, detailing how the rape incidents impacted on them. “Magistrate Greyvenstein found the accused guilty as charged,” said Nyuswa. Following the testimonies by the victims, the court found no substantial and compelling circumstances that warrant a deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence and therefore sentenced the accused as prescribed by law.

The accused was also deemed unfit to possess a firearm by the court and furthermore ordered his name to be entered into the National Register for Sexual Offenders. “The NPA acknowledged the good work done by the prosecution and the investigating team in delivering justice to the victims of gender-based violence.” said Nyuswa. IOL