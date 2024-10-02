Serial rapist who used fake Facebook profiles to lure victims sentenced to double life imprisonment

Morgan Ngobeni, 31, has been sentenced to double life imprisonment by the Lenyenye Regional Court for multiple rape charges committed between 2018 and 2020. The serial rapist's reign of terror began in 2018 when he raped a 17-year-old mentally-challenged girl from Letsitele.

“Ngobeni's reign of terror began in 2018 when he raped a 17-year-old mentally challenged girl from Letsitele, who was reported missing and returned the next day to report the incident. “Although he was arrested in 2019, he was released due to lack of evidence,” said the Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba. The Lenyenye Regional Court handed down the sentence after he was found guilty of preying on victims using fake Facebook profiles and sending threatening messages.

“Ngobeni continued to prey on victims using Facebook, targeting two women aged 22 and 26 in Maake Policing area. He used fake profiles and threatening messages to control them. “In one incident, a 26-year-old woman was raped after meeting Ngobeni at Maake Plaza, where he threatened and raped her in his rented room,” said Mashaba. He also lured a 22-year-old woman with a job promise on Facebook and raped her in the same room.

On September 30, Ngobeni was convicted and handed a life sentence on counts 1 and 3. Additionally, he received a 10-year sentence for the offence in count 2 and a 5-year sentence for trafficking for sexual purposes. Detective Sergeant Phumudzo Sharon Mabongo's meticulous investigation led to the conviction, earning praise from the acting provincial commissioner, Major General Samuel Manala.