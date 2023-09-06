Seven arrested for possession of 148 Sassa cards in Bloemhof

Seven people were arrested in Bloemhof, in the North West, after they were found in possession of 148 South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards and R45,000 in cash. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) said the seven, aged between 23 and 47, were arrested in a joint operation by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation, in partnership with the National Credit Regulator (NCR) and South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), for alleged contravention of the National Credit Act 34 of 2005.

"The team operationalised information regarding the alleged illegal acts by the suspects, who reportedly often withdraw grant money from their clients’ respective accounts from a number of hotspot ATMs around Bloemhof," said Hawks spokesperson in the North West, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso. She said during the arrests, over R45,000 in cash was seized, including 148 Sassa cards, 83 bank cards, and other cards. The group was expected to appear in the Bloemhof Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

In a separate case, police in Mpumalanga said they had arrested two men for the theft of a motor vehicle on Monday. The two were found in possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle, a Toyota Corolla. Colonel Donald Mdhluli said, according to a report, police were on the lookout after receiving some information regarding a vehicle that was reported stolen in Mzinoni.

"Further details indicated that the vehicle was seen in the area of Morgenzon, and the details thereof were followed," Mdhluli said. "It was during this time when the vehicle was spotted then the two males, Lindokuhle Msibi, 27, and Njambulo Sibande, 29, were apprehended as well as charged for possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle." They appeared in court on Tuesday, and their case was postponed to September 12 for a formal bail application.