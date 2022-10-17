Seven EMPD officers out on bail following arrest for murder and attempted murder

Pretoria – The Tsakane Magistrate’s Court has granted bail of R3 000 each to seven Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officials who are facing murder and attempted murder charges, among others. The seven have been identified by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as: Laurens Daniel Venter, 49, Nkululeko Walter Mtetwa, 36, Daniel Eric van Wyk, 39, Gideon Johannes Myburg, 60, Justin Sibusiso Ncube, 50, Thamodhran Pillay, 50, and 62-year-old Eugene Phillip Raubenheimer.

“The seven are facing a charge of murder, attempted murder, assault with grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice,” said NPA Gauteng regional spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana. “It is alleged that on September 8, 2022 just before midnight the seven EMPD officials raided a house that belonged to one of the complainants in the matter. During the raid two males, a 19-year-old was killed, and a 29-year-old was shot and wounded.” The seven were arrested on September 10 and 11, 2022 after they handed themselves over at a police station.

Mahanjana said the State opposed a bail application by the seven officers, and told the court that the accused were likely to intimidate witnesses and conceal evidence. “This was evident from the manner in which they handled the crime scene. However, the magistrate granted them bail and, in his judgment said that the court will not be held to ransom by protesting groups within the community by denying them bail,” she said. The matter was postponed to October 20, 2022 for further investigation and for the case to be transferred to the Regional Court.

Last month, Ipid said it had arrested the seven EMPD officers for murder and defeating the ends of justice. At the time, Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the seven officers included five constables and two inspectors. “It is alleged that the officers went into a shack in Langaville, Extension 6, on September 8, where they found four African males,” said Suping.

“Two (of the four men in the shack) were asleep while the other two were watching TV. As the officers entered the shack, two of the occupants ran outside. Two officers gave chase, leaving the other officers with the other two males inside the shack.” She said the two men in the shack were allegedly assaulted by the EMPD officers. “While being assaulted, they heard gunshots outside and one of their friends screaming for help. Afterwards the police officer allegedly left the scene. The two victims went outside to look for their two friends. One was found lying on the ground with two gunshot wounds in his right leg. The wounded man was taken to hospital,” Suping said.