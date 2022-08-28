Seven killed in horrific Pretoria crash involving Mercedes Benz and taxi

Pretoria -- AT LEAST seven people were killed in Pretoria following a horrendous accident between a Mercedes Benz sedan and a Toyota Quantum minibus. Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Thabo Charles Mabaso said the collision happened on Saturday, along the busy WF Nkomo Street.

“The Tshwane Emergency Services Department responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a minibus taxi and a light motor vehicle on WF Nkomo Street near Schurveberg Road in Saulsville, at approximately 6:30am on August 27, 2022,” said Mabaso. “Emergency Services arrived on scene to find a light motor vehicle that collided head on with a minibus taxi, with multiple patients still trapped in the minibus taxi. Upon assessment of the scene and patients, paramedics declared three male patients dead on the scene.” At the time, the three deceased travellers were from the minibus taxi.

Firefighters had to use the “Jaws of Life” to extricate the bodies of the three deceased men from the minibus. “A female patient was extricated from the light motor vehicle, a black Mercedes Benz sedan, and was transported to Kalafong Hospital in a critical condition. A male patient from the same vehicle was transported with minor to moderate injuries,” said Mabaso. “Four out of the six patients transported to Kalafong Hospital in a critical condition were later declared dead bringing the total number of the deceased to seven. Between the two vehicles, a total of 15 patients were involved, of which seven died and eight survived and are receiving medical treatment at Kalafong, Steve Biko and Pretoria West Hospitals.”

Emergency services personnel at the scene where two vehicles crashed in Pretoria, killing at least seven people. Photo: Tshwane Emergency Services Department Mabaso said at this stage, the cause of the accident has not been determined. In June, at least 15 people were killed in a horrific collision involving a bus and a truck that took place on the Hornsnek Road near Ga-Rankuwa, north of Tshwane.