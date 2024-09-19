Seven life terms for trio who killed renowned University of Fort Hare academic couple

Three men who brutally murdered a University of Fort Hare (UFH) couple in Hogsback two years ago have received hefty sentences for their crimes. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the High Court of South Africa, sitting in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape, jailed Silindokuhle Mangali, 22, Sakhele Limba, 34, and Wanda Limba, 30, to seven life imprisonment terms.

They were convicted for the murder of renowned academic couple Judith Masters, 67, and Fabien Genin, 51. The couple was attacked in their home on September 30, 2022. Fabien Genin and Judith Masters were brutally murdered in September 2022. Picture: Supplied/Memorial website for Genin and Masters Explaining the merits of the case, NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the accused broke into the couple’s home.

“They assaulted and stabbed Genin, tied him up, and removed Masters' lower clothing, exposing her,” Tyali said. “Mangali then raped Masters with his co-accused's assistance before they strangled her to death.” Tyali said a post-mortem examination revealed the severity of the victims injuries which included traumatic brain damage and manual strangulation.

The NPA said during court proceedings State Advocate Andile Nohiya argued that the court’s impose a substantial sentence, emphasising the brutality and severity of the crimes committed. "He said the accused's actions demonstrate a shocking disregard for human life and dignity and that their crimes had left an indelible mark on the community, and it is imperative that justice is served,“ said Tyali. The NPA said Mangali received three life sentences and 20 years while Sakhele and Wanda were each sentenced to two life sentences and 20 years.