Seven months pregnant woman found hanging in hospital bathroom

Nurses at the Kopanong District Hospital in Vereeniging made a gruesome discovery in the early hours of Saturday morning while doing their rounds. The Gauteng Department of Health confirmed that a 25-year-old woman, who was seven months pregnant, was found hanged in a bathroom.

Motalatale Modiba, a spokesperson for the Gauteng Health Department described the suicide incident as unfortunate. Explaining the events leading up the death, Modiba said the woman, who was 29 weeks pregnant, was brought to the hospital’s Accident and Emergency unit by emergency medical services personnel on Friday (September 8). She had been escorted by her mother.

“Upon admission, the mother gave a background that the patient was displaying abnormal behaviour which the Department cannot disclose due to patient-doctor confidentiality. “The patient was then seen by a doctor who eventually diagnosed her. “After diagnosis, she was then admitted at the maternity ward due to her being over seven months pregnant,” he said.

Modiba said the doctor prescribed sedation and restraints which were applied. “The patient was later nursed in a side ward due to her condition being triggered by crying babies,” he said. Modiba said during the early hours of Saturday morning, the nursing staff noticed that the patient was not in her bed.

“Upon looking for her, they made the gruesome discovery and found the patient hanging in the bathroom with her head scarf,” he said. Modiba said the incident was reported to the SA Police Service (SAPS) and an inquest had been opened. “The Gauteng Department of Health’s Quality Assurance unit will also conduct an internal investigation, as this case is regarded as a Patient Safety Incident,” he said.

The internal processes are expected to take not more than 60 days to conclude. Modiba said this was independent of the SAPS investigation. “The Department has already conveyed its condolences to the bereaved family of the patient and has arranged counselling services for both the family and staff at the Kopanong District Hospital,” he said.