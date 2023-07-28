Seven people left wounded after unknown gunmen opened fire in Durban CBD

Seven people were left wounded on Victoria Street in the Durban CBD on Friday afternoon after unknown gunmen opened fire.
KwaZulu-Natal police and Advanced Life Support (ASL) paramedics responded to reports of a shooting in the CBD just after 3:30 pm.
According to ASL paramedics they found total chaos upon arrival at the scene. Seven people had been shot and left lying on the road with mild to moderate injuries. ASL and Netcare911 paramedics stabilised the victims before transporting them to various Durban hospitals for further medical attention.
“Circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown at this stage," KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said.
Netshiunda added that various police disciplines have been deployed to search for clues and a manhunt for the suspects has already begun.
Police are investigating seven counts of attempted murder and have launched an investigation into this incident. They have urged residents who have information on the shooting to contact police immediately.
IOL