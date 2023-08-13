Seven police officers arrested for allegedly pocketing cash from alleged drug dealer

Stellenbosch police officers had to arrest seven of their colleagues after evidence went missing during an operation. Police were executing the arrests of two alleged drug dealers when things went south.

The provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the incident occurred on Wednesday, August 9. “Reports suggested that the complainant sent his two brothers to do a deposit at a local bank in Stellenbosch on Wednesday. On the way they were apprehended by police officials who returned with them to a premises in Kayamandi, searched the premises, and ultimately confiscated a consignment of drugs. They then arrested and detained two males on a charge of dealing in drugs,” Swartbooi said. The police commander who conducted the arrest thereafter received information that the money confiscated was never declared or registered.

A search was launched among the police members and cash was recovered in the members’ bags, jackets, and vehicles. Stellenbosch police officers arrested and detained six men and one woman on a charge of theft. The seven officers are expected to appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court soon.

Western Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile welcomed the arrests. He said no member of the South African Police Service is above the law and they will continue to arrest suspects who find themselves on the wrong side of the law. The Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen said he was appalled by the alleged corruption levelled against the SAPS members.

“There will never be a time when individuals who should uphold, protect and enforce the law, should make themselves guilty of not obeying our laws. This alleged action goes entirely against their oath and our constitution. For this alone, they certainly deserve to have their blue uniform changed to orange overalls. “I welcome the steps the commander of the unit took after it became apparent that they did not register the cash that was confiscated. I will engage the Provincial Commissioner about this matter. I further intend to visit the Stellenbosch area in due course to conduct oversight,” Allen said. [email protected]