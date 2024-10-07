Seven police officers granted bail in murder and theft case involving alleged drug dealer

Seven police officers, from Diepkloof police station in Soweto, were released on R3,000 bail each following charges of murder, torture, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, housebreaking and theft. Their release comes after they all appeared in the Protea Magistrates Court on Monday.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping, said the officers were arrested last week for an incident that occurred in January 2023. The matter involves; Sergeant Phillip Machaba,41, Constable Josephine Baloyi, 31, Constable Thobani Mkhwanazi ,30, Constable Thulani Hlatshwayo,36, Constable Tshepo Chokoe,36, Constable Andile Keto,33, and Constable Tulalethu Madwantsi,36. On the day of the incident, police received information of a person dealing in drugs at a certain house in Martinus Smuts Drive, Diepkloof and they went to the house.

“They found Nkosinathi Dlamini and Simphiwe Dlamini at the gate, and allegedly assaulted them. Six police officers then proceeded into the house while one officer stood guard at the gate. “They found Sfiso Dlamini ,41, in the house and allegedly assaulted him severely and he later succumbed to his injuries. The police officers allegedly stole a sum of R2,000 that was found in the house,” explained Shuping. Shuping added after handing the docket to the National Prosecuting Authority, a senior prosecutor was of the view that all seven police officers involved in the incident, should be charged for murder, torture, two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and housebreaking and theft.