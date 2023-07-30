Seven SAPS members arrested after allegedly robbing and terrorising staff at a Nigel café

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) in Gauteng arrested seven South Africa Police Service (SAPS) members from Ekurhuleni on Friday on charges of aggravated robbery, assault, and malicious damage to property. IPID national spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said the arrests were a result of investigations into allegations that SAPS members terrorised staff at the LM café in Nigel.

Four members of Ekurhuleni Infrastructure Unit and three members of Germiston Crime Intelligence were detained at the Nigel police station after handing themselves over at Benoni. The police members are alleged to have assaulted the managers, destroyed some property, including a digital video recorder, and stolen cash worth R150,000.00. Furthermore, they are alleged to have confiscated more than 150 boxes of cigarettes, but only handed in a fraction.