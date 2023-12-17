Seven security guards have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a Durban taxi boss. Mkhali Christopher Madondo, was shot and killed in the Brook Street taxi rank in Durban central in April 2018.

Seven men found guilty of his murder in the Durban High Court were Langelihle James Bailey, Phumlani Agripa Siyaya, Bonisile Lili, Bhekisisa Mhlongo, Sehliselo Hezekia Dladla, Mandla Jeremia Masango and Njabulo Siyathokoza Cele. Explaining the case, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the seven security guards who worked for Mvimbeni Security Holdings were disgruntled Madondo and his brother Thulani Madondo had terminated their contract with them. “In 2015, members of the taxi association (including the Madondo brothers) felt that they needed protection services because of the on-going violence at that time relating to the struggle over taxi routes.

“As a result, they got into an agreement with the security company. Part of this agreement was that members of the taxi association would pay an amount of R 2,000 (per taxi travelling to Ixopo and back to Durban) to the security company, in return for protection services for their members and their vehicles.” Ramkisson-Kara said sometime in 2017, the Madondo brothers as well as other members of the taxi association informed the security company that they wished to terminate their contract as they felt that they no longer needed the protection services. “The termination of the contract meant a substantial loss of income to the company; and Bailey and his accomplices were disgruntled by this and planned the attack on the members of the taxi association and others.”

She said on April 27, 2018, the Madondo brothers were at the Brook Street taxi rank when Bailey and his accomplices arrived there in a minibus taxi owned by the security company. “They went looking for the Madondo brothers and shot one of the taxi conductors in the knee, in the process. “When they established that the Madondo brothers were seated in a particular taxi, they opened fire on that taxi, killing Mkhali and injuring Thulani.”

The NPA said Bailey and his accomplices also damaged a motor vehicle belonging to Mkhali Madondo. “The vehicle sustained dents as well as gunshot holes caused by the bullets fired by Bailey and his accomplices. “After firing the shots, they then collected some of the fired cartridges from the crime scene. They got back into their minibus taxi and fled the scene, driving towards Pinetown.”

Ramkisson-Kara said since the police were alerted to the shooting, they followed Bailey and his accomplices, who opened fire on them, injuring two policemen. “Bailey and his accomplices drove to the offices of the security company, alighted the vehicle and fled on foot. “All of them were eventually arrested as some were hiding in the office while others were found hiding in nearby buildings.”

Following a court of more that 20 witnesses, which included arresting officers, firearm experts and eyewitnesses, Bailey and his accomplices were sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 8 years imprisonment for each of the four counts of attempted murder, 3 years imprisonment for the malicious injury to property and 12 months imprisonment for defeating the administration of justice (removing some of the spent cartridges from the crime scene. “The sentences will run concurrently, resulting in the effective sentence of life imprisonment.” The NPA in welcoming the sentence said taxi-related violence and killings are rife in KZN.