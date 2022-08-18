Seven suspected members of a housebreaking syndicate arrested in Nelspruit

Johannesburg - R150 000 worth of stolen property has been recovered following the arrest of seven gang members aged between 28 and 48, including their 45-year-old gang leader, accused of housebreaking and terrorising residents in Nelspruit. Six members of the group that is known to target schools and the businesses of foreign nationals were arrested at the residence of the gang leader at Mmametlhake, Mpumalanga, on Wednesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

The gang leader was found at his hideout spot following the arrest of the other members. Household electrical appliances with an estimated value of R150 000 were recovered. These included three music systems, seven laptops, grinders, live ammunition as well as uniforms of a local security company, where the “kingpin” is believed to have worked previously. SAPS Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the appliances are suspected to be stolen property.

The suspects face charges of possession of suspected stolen property and possession of ammunition. More charges are expected to be added. The SAPS provincial commissioner in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, welcomed the arrests. “We are soldiering on to bring the province to a stage where criminals will find it hard to commit crime, and we are in a process to dismantle all groupings of criminal syndicates, focusing mostly on those areas where these kinds of gangs terrorise communities.

Story continues below Advertisement

“This arrest is a clear indication that our strategy is effective,” Manamela said. IOL