Seven suspects arrested for extortion at a mine using a fake court order

Seven suspects between the ages of 38 and 46 have been arrested for extortion at a mine in Carolina, Mpumalanga. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said on Wednesday evening the group of men arrived at the mine and presented a fraudulent court order demanding that mining activities cease immediately.

"This resulted in the closure of production and these men are also said to have demanded payment from the mine," said Mdhluli. The next day, on Thursday, the Carolina police were called by the mine to check and assist in verifying the bogus court order. "Upon further investigation, the courts seem to have no knowledge or record of this court order hence a case of fraud with an additional charge of extortion was opened," he said.

Mdhluli said when it was discovered that the court order was not legit and the seven suspects were arrested. They were also charged with fraud and extortion. They are expected to appear at the Carolina Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Mdhluli said the investigation is ongoing to determine the source of the fraudulent court order. He said additional arrests cannot be ruled out. Meanwhile, the acting provincial police commissioner, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, welcomed the arrest of the suspects and issued a stern warning against extortionist activities.