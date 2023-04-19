Seven suspects nabbed for possession of suspected chrome bearing material

Cape Town - Police have arrested seven suspects in Sakhelwe Township in Dullstroom after they were caught red-handed loading suspected chrome bearing material on Tuesday morning. The seven suspects aged between 19 and 40 years are expected to appear in Dullstroom Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said that police members received a tip-off from a community member who alerted police about a illicit activities in a residential area. “The whistleblower became suspicious when he saw the seven suspects loading bags filled with stones in a white Mercedes-Benz truck. “On police arrival at the scene, police identified the stones as chrome bearing material.

“A total of 150 bags fully loaded with chrome bearing material were recovered and the suspects could not explain how and where they got the chrome bearing material from,” Mohlala said. Mohlala also said that all suspects were arrested, both the truck and the fully filled bags with chrome bearing material were confiscated for further investigation. “The suspects were charged with possession of suspected stolen property and police cannot rule out that a charge of illegal mining might be added pending investigation.

“The suspects are expected to appear in Dullstroom Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. “The Department of Home Affairs will also be brought on board to investigate the legality of the six Zimbabwean nationals in the Republic,” Mohlala said. The Provincial Commissioner of Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has welcomed the arrest and commended the whistleblower who played a vital role in the fight against crime.