Seven-year-old girl killed in Durban road crash on her way to school

A seven-year-old was tragically killed in a road accident in Newlands on Thursday morning. The accident took place just before 7am on Inanda near Parlock Road.

ALS Paramedics, who responded to the scene said the accident involved a taxi and a light motor vehicle. Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene to find carnage as they found that a taxi and a vehicle carrying school children on their way to school had collided in a rear end collision. “Paramedics quickly triaged the scene and found that the light motor vehicle had seven occupants.

“Unfortunately a little girl believed to be seven years of age was found unresponsive. “Paramedics quickly assessed her however she had sustained multiple injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on the scene.” Jamieson said a further five children had sustained various injuries and were stabilized on the scene before being transported to various Durban Hospitals for the further care that they required.

The driver of the vehicle was also injured. “The occupants of the taxi were uninjured.” Jamison said at this stage the events leading up to the collision are unknown however SAPS were in attendance and will be investigating further.