A seventh person was arrested in connection with the murder of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and his friend Tebello 'Tibs' Motsoane, police said on Wednesday. Shedding more light on the most recent arrest, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the 30-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday.

“The arrest brings the total number of suspects arrested for the murders to seven,” Netshiunda said. This comes less than 24 hours after police announced that six people were charged with the February 2023 murders. Two suspects, arrested in Eswatini over the weekend, are still be extradited to the country.

The five suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. On Tuesday night, police revealed that the six initial suspects that were arrested included a co-ordinator, shooters, spotter and person who hired the vehicle and firearms. The suspects are believed to be below the ages of 36.