Several bottles of liquor stolen during midnight armed robbery at tavern in Limpopo

Limpopo police are investigating cases of house robbery and business robbery following an incident which took place at Ha Mashau Thenga village, in the Levubu policing area, in the Vhembe District. The incidents happened on Wednesday at around midnight, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“According to the reports, the victim was on his way from his tavern to his residence when he was approached by an unknown man who pointed him with a firearm. The victim tried to run for his life,” said Ledwaba. As the businessman tried to flee, the assailants fired a gun and he was instructed to walk with the attackers to his home. “When they reached his home, four unknown armed men were already waiting for him. He was then ordered to lead them to the safe, and he was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash. Afterwards they took him back to his tavern and took several bottles of liquor, the tavern key, and the motor vehicle key, then they fled the scene on foot,” said Ledwaba.

On Thursday, IOL reported that police in Musina are investigating incidents of house robbery and attempted murder after a robbery at a farm located along the N1 road in the Vhembe District, Limpopo. According to Brigadier Mashaba, four victims reported that they were asleep in their rooms within the farm compound when they were disturbed by noises outside.