Shack fire deaths: Two women blamed for locking five kids in a shack while they went to a tavern, to remain behind bars

The two women who allegedly locked five children in a shack that caught fire, while they went to a tavern, will remain behind bars. Lindiwe Machaka, 39, and Zanele Machaka, 37, appeared in the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for a formal bail application.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the matter was adjourned to September 12 for verification of their addresses. The women are charged with five counts of culpable homicide after five children between the ages of one and six, perished in a shack fire at the Itireleng informal settlement near Laudium on the evening of August 27. Lindiwe is the grandmother to two of the children, aged one and two, while Zanele is a mother to the rest of the three children.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said that it is alleged that while the two were still out, the shack caught fire and all the children burnt to death inside. “The two women were arrested at the tavern the same day.” Following the fire, Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the remains of the five children were burnt beyond recognition and discovered in the ruins of the shacks after the fire was extinguished.