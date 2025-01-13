Shailen Singh murder: Govender brothers to remain in jail

Brothers, Ferrel Govender and Darren Govender appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday morning, in connection with the murder of uMhlanga businessman Shailen Singh. The well-dressed duo was due to apply for bail following their arrest for the alleged murder of Singh.

The 32-year-old was gunned down on December 29, 2024, in a parking lot on Meridian Drive in Umhlanga. He sustained two gunshot wounds and died at the scene. At the time of the murder, police said according to information the victim was seated in his vehicle when suspects opened fire at him, killing him instantly. The suspects are believed to have fled the scene in two luxury vehicles, which have since been seized.

The brothers, aged 35 and 40, were arrested a few days after the murder by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Organised Crime: Murder and Robbery Unit detectives. The State told the court that the matter would be rolled over to Tuesday to get a final decision from the Director of Public Prosecution as to what schedule the bail application would be. The State is of the view that from the evidence the bail application should be Schedule 6.