‘She asked for transfer to another school: Shock as bullied learner dies by suicide

A 13-year-old Grade 7 learner, Mbali Mlaba, tragically took her own life after allegedly being bullied at the Vulindlela Primary School in Harrismith, Thabo Mofutsanyane District, in Free State. Spokesperson for the provincial department of education, Howard Ndaba, said it is alleged that Mbali was repeatedly bullied by a classmate who accused her of cheating during a class test.

“According to reports, Mbali's mother found a note detailing the reasons behind her daughter's extreme decision,” said Ndaba. “The learner had expressed fear of her classmate, who had assaulted and bullied her in the previous term, and had even requested to be transferred to another school.” Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. The Free State Department of Education emphasised that it takes all incidents of bullying seriously, and is committed to creating a safe and supportive learning environment for all learners.

“The department recognises the severe consequences of bullying on learners' well-being and mental health. We are committed to providing support to learners and educators to prevent such incidents and promote a culture of kindness, empathy, and respect,” said Ndaba. He said psycho-social support has already been provided to learners and educators affected by the incident. “The department urges parents, learners, and the community to work together in creating a safe and supportive learning environment,” said Ndaba.

“If you or someone you know is struggling with bullying or any other issue, please reach out to us. We are committed to supporting you. Let's work together to prevent bullying and ensure our schools are safe and supportive for all learners.” Meanwhile, Free State MEC for Education, Dr Mantlhake Julia Maboya, has sent heartfelt condolences to Mbali’s. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a Grade 7 learner from Vulindlela Primary School," said Maboya.