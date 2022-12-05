‘She was a lovely lady!’ Julius Malema expresses shock at celebrity make-up artist Maja Janeska’s death

Durban – EFF leader Julius Malema has expressed shock following the death of celebrity make-up artist, Maja Janeska. She reportedly took her own life last week.

Malema said he hoped the inquest opened by the SAPS would give the beauty’s friends and family answers. Janeska's body was found in Bassonia Estate in Joburg. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said police had opened an inquest docket following Janeska’s death.

“The police received a call about a person who allegedly killed herself in Bassonia Estate. “Upon arrival at the address given, the police found a woman in the bedroom with a gunshot wound on the head. “There was a firearm next to her.

“The woman was certified dead by the paramedics,” the police said. Janeska was dating cigarette tycoon, Kyle Phillips, a very good friend of Malema’s. The co-director of Adriano Mazzotti’s cigarette company Carnilinx, Phillips reportedly helped EFF leader Julius Malema pay his R1 million tax bill to Sars in 2015.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, Malema said he read about Janeska’s death in the media. “I haven’t spoken to Kyle but I knew her very well. We were friends. “She was a very lovely lady, forward looking and she had very good plans for the continent and the country and held our leadership in high regard.

“It came as a shock that she can kill herself. But you’ll never know. “She never came across to me as the type that had a potential to kill herself. “She spoke her mind openly without fear and they loved each other.

“There was nothing that suggested that there were insurmountable problems that would warrant killing yourself or killing each other. “I don’t think there was any sign of that sort. It was a shock,” he said. Malema also expressed his condolences to Phillips, adding that Phillips had lost another close person in the same period.