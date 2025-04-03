Shepherd Bushiri's response to Omotoso's acquittal: 'I’m not coming back to SA'

Self-proclaimed Malawian prophet Shepherd “Papa” Bushiri has expressed support to Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso after his acquittal in a high-profile case, and stated that he would not return to South Africa to face fraud and money laundering charges. The High Court in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, acquitted Omotoso, 63, and co-accused Lusanda Sulani, 41, and Zikiswa Sitho, 33, after an eight-year trial.

Judge Irma Schoeman ruled that the State failed to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt. While some aspects of the complainants' testimonies were considered credible, the evidence was deemed insufficient. The judge also criticised the prosecution's weak cross-examination.

Reacting to Omotoso’s acquittal, Bushiri took to social media, expressing support for the pastor. “After eight long, agonising years—years that felt like an endless night—Timothy Omotoso, a Nigerian-born televangelist, has been declared innocent,” he wrote on Facebook. “The High Court of South Africa has acquitted him of all 32 charges, including rape, sexual assault, money laundering, human trafficking, and racketeering. Imagine: thirty-two!”

Bushiri criticised the charges against Omotoso, suggesting they were brought against him unjustly. He also criticised the denial of bail and the treatment Omotoso faced throughout the trial. “For eight years, he woke up in a cold cell, staring at the same walls, the same despair, wondering if the world had forgotten him,” Bushiri said.

Comparing his own experience to Omotoso’s, Bushiri, who fled South Africa in 2020 while facing fraud and money laundering charges, described the situation as “torture” and said the authorities wanted to break him. “They wanted me locked away, forgotten, my name dragged through the mud until there was nothing left of me but a ghost,” he added. Bushiri also addressed the ongoing legal battle surrounding his extradition to South Africa.

Last month, IOL News reported that the Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Malawi ordered Bushiri and his wife, Mary, to be extradited to South Africa to face charges, including rape, violating bail conditions, and various financial and immigration violations. “That is why I refuse to go back. That is why I resist extradition to South Africa - because I know what waits for me there. A rigged game. A predetermined fate,” Bushiri said. “Last month, a court in Malawi threw out ten charges against me - fraud, money laundering, racketeering—which South Africa wants me to answer. I am surprised no one is talking about this.”

Bushiri also addressed the charges of rape and bail-jumping, which he claimed only appeared after he sought safety in Malawi. He accused South African authorities of wanting to break him and his wife. “What wrong did she do, and what wrong did my child do to be denied access to the hospital by South African law enforcement until she lost her life?” he said.

Bushiri advised Omotoso to leave South Africa immediately. “To you, my brother Omotoso, I understand you will be deported immediately. Please, with tears in my eyes, leave. Leave while you still can, if there is a window you can use to leave quickly before they deport you, do so,” Bushiri said. [email protected]