Sheriff of the court raids diamond tycoon Louis Liebenberg’s home and office

Diamond Tycoon Louis Liebenberg’s house has been raided by the sheriff of the court in Cape Town. The diamond dealer’s office was also raided in Kempton Park, Gauteng.

According to News24, the sheriff has attached Liebenberg’s assets which included chairs and a fridge. The raid was conducted at the behest of liquidators of Liebenberg's company Tariomix better known as Forever Diamonds and Gold. The liquidators said that they were looking for movable and immovable assets funded by Tariomix investors.

In April, the Mahikeng High Court in the North West placed Tariomix into final liquidation. A Ponzi scheme In 2023, Liebenberg and his company were acquitted of allegations that they were operating a Ponzi scheme. The court’s decision was based on the State’s failure to provide compelling evidence to support its case.

According to Judge Selemeng Mokose, the State failed to present facts to the court following its allegations that the businessman traded illegally in uncut diamonds. Liebenberg’s bank accounts were frozen based on allegations of illegal diamond investments and other potentially unlawful activities. Liebenberg and his company successfully argued that the applicant did not act in good faith and excluded their version of events, leading to an imbalance and injustice.

Political aspirations Earlier this month Liebenberg was approved as an independent candidate for the 2024 elections. He said that he had plans to work with the uMkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP), the EFF and other progressive parties to remove the ANC and the DA from power. Liebenberg said that he had no problem funding the MKP, the EFF, Jacob Zuma and any other parties and deserving individuals as he wants South Africans to share the mineral wealth.