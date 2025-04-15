Shireen Mathews accused of orchestrating deadly gang shooting in Wynberg Court

The 35-year-old woman arrested in connection with the shooting incident made her first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday. The National Prosecuting Authority said the accused, Shireen Mathews, is charged with murder.

"The case has been postponed until 23 April 2025 for the State to obtain the accused’s bail information, collect evidential material, and confirm the schedule of the matter." Mathews is accused of killing a 50-year-old inside the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on April 8, 2025. The victim is alleged to have sustained three gunshot wounds to his head.

The NPA said at present the State believes it’s a Schedule 6 matter as she allegedly conspired with members of the Junky Funky Kids gang to kill the deceased. "The State believes that the murder was a retaliation for a murder the deceased allegedly committed." It is further alleged that Mathew incited members of the gang to assassinate the deceased.

"She allegedly instigated and commanded the members of the gang to kill the deceased." The NPA said the State will oppose the bail application. Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said more arrests are imminent as the investigators continue the probe.