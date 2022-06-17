Shock as 21-year-old hospital patient is found hanging from a tree on Youth Day

Pretoria – Police in Mpumalanga have expressed shock after a 21-year-old man who was admitted in hospital was found hanging from a tree. The incident occurred in the early hours of 16 June at Schoemansdal in Nkomazi, police spokesperson in Mpumalanga Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said.

“According to the information, at around 8am, police and the paramedics received information from members of the public about a lifeless body of a man in the bushes. Upon arrival at the scene, the young man was found hanging from a tree, wearing the attire normally worn by patients in hospital,” said Mohlala. “He was unfortunately certified dead by the medical personnel.” “Preliminary investigation has since revealed that the 21-year old man, who has not yet been identified by his family, was earlier admitted as a patient at Shongwe Hospital but then reportedly discharged himself earlier in the morning, without permission from the authorities at the hospital.”

Police have opened an inquest into his death. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said she has been saddened by the death of the young man. Manamela also called young people to make use of social services for their well-being when feeling overwhelmed by challenges.

“Young people are the future of our country. It is therefore sad that this incident ironically happened in the time in which the country celebrates Youth Day. We urge young people to seek professional help whenever they are faced with life challenges,” she said. IOL