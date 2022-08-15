Shock as baby’s head is discovered on railway tracks

Cape Town: Members of a private security company were reeling from shock after the discovery of a baby’s head in Brackenfell. The call came from a private security company, Titanium Securitas, which was first on the scene.

According to the security company, its medical response team received a call regarding the head of a baby that was found on Saturday evening. “At approximately 9.25pm, Titanium Securitas Medical Response received a call regarding a suspected decapitated baby’s head that was found along the railway tracks close to the Everite Bridge in Brackenfell. “Upon arrival, it was confirmed by our medical team that it was indeed the head of a baby that was found,” the company said.

It said authorities were on the scene to conduct a full investigation. The baby’s sex and age remain unclear. Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the gruesome discovery.

Officers arrived at the scene before 11pm. “Brackenfell police opened an inquest case following the discovery of the head of a baby on Saturday evening at about 10:30pm. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation,” Twigg said.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to visit their nearest police station or contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111. [email protected] IOL