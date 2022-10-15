Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
View weather by locationView market indicators
Shock as Western Cape MEC’s VIP protector shoots himself at Alessandro Heynes’ funeral

Police Oversight and Community Safety, MEC Reagen Allen and the Provincial Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile briefing the media on the 1st quarter crime statistics of the Western Cape province. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA)

Published 3h ago

Johannesburg - The police in the Western Cape have confirmed that an officer was injured in an apparent suicide attempt at the funeral of Cape Town’s LEAP officer Alessandro Heynes, who was gunned down last week.

The Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, has confirmed the incident and expressed shock at the events that took place at the church service on Saturday morning.

One of Allen’s protectors turned the gun on himself and shot himself during the funeral proceedings.

“I can confirm that the shooting incident that occurred at the United Reformed Church in Halt Road, Elsies River today, involved my protector.

“I am deeply shocked and hurt by what transpired. I’d like to wish the officer a speedy recovery. I hope we will be able to get to the bottom of why this occurred, soonest,” said Allen.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident and described it as an apparent suicide attempt.

He said the officer, a 44-year-old warrant officer, had been rushed to hospital.

“Police are investigating an incident in which a member of the VIP Protection Unit is alleged to have shot himself outside the Uniting Reformed Church is Elsies River, Western Cape Province on Saturday morning.

“The officer was assigned to an MEC in the Western Cape Government and was on duty when the incident happened.

“He was rushed to hospital for immediate medical attention in a critical condition and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation,” said Netshiunda.

IOL

