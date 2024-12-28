Shooting in Durban North leaves one man dead

A shooting on Riverside Road in Durban North, KwaZulu-Natal has resulted in the death of one person on Saturday morning. ALS Paramedics Medical Services said they responded to reports of a shooting incident.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said medics arrived on the scene to find that Saps (South African Police Service) as well as other security services where already on the scene. "Paramedics were directed to a male who is believed to be in his thirties with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. However, there was nothing more that the paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene." He said details surrounding the shooting incident were unknown at this stage.

Saps have been approached for comment and the story will be updated once comment has been received. Earlier this month four people were murdered, including two police officers in a Hammarsdale shooting incident. According to a statement, on Saturday evening, three police officers were responding to the murder of a woman in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal.

While the police officers were attending to the crime scene, it is alleged that the perpetrator returned and opened fire on the police officers, fatally wounding two of them. The suspect was further alleged to have shot another elderly woman at the scene before fleeing. The two police officers, who are in their 50s, were from the Hammarsdale Police Station while the third police officer that was at the scene was not injured during the shooting.